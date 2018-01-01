All Services
cAdvisorgithub.com/google/cadvisor
Google’s cAdvisor (Container Advisor) is a monitoring solution which analyzes all performance characteristics and resource usage of containers running in Docker. The tool generates and collects container metrics such as network statistics, resource isolation parameters, and a complete history of resource usage.
Apache Cassandracassandra.apache.org
An open source NoSQL database, Apache Cassandra is built to efficiently store and manage large quantities of data. The architecture combines high-availability performance with linear scalability. Cassandra provides peer-to-peer symmetric nodes—rather than master or named nodes—which ensures there can be no single point of failure.
Chefchef.io
Chef, a hugely popular configuration management platform, is designed to deal with machine setup on cloud-hosted or on-premise software. Use the automation tool to control and manage Infrastructure as code (IAC). Build and run instructions, called Chef recipes and cookbooks, through its core workstation and server elements on target nodes.
Consulconsul.io
Consul is an easy-to-use, open standards-based approach to service discovery, and runs on FreeBSD, Linux, Mac OS X, Solaris, and Windows. Built to be multi-datacenter aware, Consul offers support for multiple regions without any complex configuration. Key features include service discovery, health checking, and key/value storage.
Docker Registrydocs.docker.com/registry
Docker Registry is a storage and content delivery application intended to hold and distribute Docker images. Developers can run and interact with Registry by using specific pull and push commands to complement their CI/CD systems.
Dronetry.drone.io
An open source CI/CD platform, Drone is built on container technology using Go and Docker. The platform requires no installation, configuration or server maintenance and it integrates seamlessly with BitBucket, Heroku, GitHub, and others to automate code building, testing, and deployment using Docker containers.
Drupaldrupal.org
Drupal is an open source content management and development framework which enables users to create, organize, and manage websites. Renowned for both its flexibility and scalability, Drupal is popular with small website builders and powerful enterprise-level platforms alike for making it easy to publish new sites and deploy features to existing ones.
Elasticsearchelastic.co
Elasticsearch is a multitenant-capable database search engine. Robust and platform-independent, the application provides a speedy full-text search through millions of documents. Elasticsearch achieves this by storing documents in JSON format and indexing all available fields, making them instantly searchable. It also supports many programming languages.
Elastic Stackelastic.co/products
Formerly known as ELK, the now renowned Elastic Stack is a combination of the popular open source tools Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana. The three products together aid data collection, log parsing, and visual analytics to allow users to search and analyze data from any source type with ease.
etcdcoreos.com/etcd
Created by CoreOS, etcd is a highly available key-value store designed for shared configuration and service discovery. The tool provides a reliable way to store data over a cluster of machines. It was built especially for clusters running CoreOS, but etcd also works on other operating systems including BSD, Linux, and Mac OS X.
Ghostghost.org
Ghost is an open source publishing platform with a sole focus on simple content management. Build, customize, and deploy online publications with ease.
Grafanagrafana.com
A customizable container metric analytics and visualization suite, Grafana is designed to complement Graphite, InfluxDB, Prometheus and other monitoring tools. Simple to setup and maintain, users can combine large amounts of log data from multiple data sources onto a single dashboard to better visualize and spot trends.
HAProxyhaproxy.com
HAProxy is a well-known software load balancer and proxy solution which runs efficiently on Linux and other operating systems. The tool provides much-needed application delivery controllers (ADCs) for large companies such as GitHub, Reddit, and Stack Overflow. As a high-availability solution, it handles a vast amount of traffic and uses a single-process, event-driven framework.
InfluxDatahttps://www.influxdata.com
Developed by InfluxData, InfluxDB is an open source time series database. The scalable operational metrics platform is optimized for the fast, high-availability storage of log, sensor, and other data. It is beneficial for recording events, metrics, and performing analytics.
Jenkins/jenkins-ci.org
Jenkins is a leading CI tool that enables development and operations teams to automate build and test cycles for applications. As such, it has become synonymous with the DevOps movement. A self-contained Java-based program, Jenkins works right out of the box and delivers hundreds of plugins designed to integrate with other tools across stacks. It allows developers to quickly provision build agents, deploy artifacts, then tear-down quickly.
Joomlajoomla.org
Joomla is a simple and powerful content management system (CMS) which enables users to build, develop and maintain websites. The platform is extensible, search engine friendly, and removes the technical difficulties of setting up and running sites. Joomla has over 6,000 extensions and connects sites to a MySQL, MySQLi or PostgreSQL database.
Kafka Managergithub.com/yahoo/kafka-manager
Developed by Yahoo, Kafka Manager was built with Scala to manage the Apache Kafka application. The open source web-based tool is designed for the easy inspection and management of multiple clusters, replica re-assignment, preferred replica election, and topic creation.
Apache Kafkakafka.apache.org
Apache Kafka's distributed streaming capabilities allow you to publish and store real-time streams of records with high fault-tolerance. It functions similar to an enterprise messaging system and can be used for building data pipelines and streaming apps. The open-source project requires Gradle 2.0 or higher to run.
Kibanaelastic.co/products/kibana
Kibana is an open source project which provides browser-based analytics and a data visualization dashboard for Elasticsearch. The plugin platform enables users to search, view, and interact with data stored in the Elasticsearch index. View trends and analyze log data with easy-to-use features such as graphs, charts, and built-in geospatial support.
Logglyloggly.com
Loggly is a log management tool which provides a single view of all log data for stacks with real-time analysis and monitoring. A Software-as-a-Service offering, Loggly focuses on aiding cloud-based organizations to access and analyze log information quickly.
Logspoutgithub.com/gliderlabs/logspout
Logspout is a great tool for helping to manage the logs generated by programs running inside Docker containers. It routes container application logs to a single location (e.g. to a JSON object or a streamed endpoint available over HTTP). Logspout also has an extensible module system.
Logstashelastic.co/products/logstash
Part of Elastic Stack, Logstash works well alongside Beats, Elasticsearch, and Kibana. It is an open source server-side processing pipeline that transports and processes logs, events, and other data.
MariaDBmariadb.org
An open source fork of MySQL, MariaDB is a relational database management system. The database engine provides more flexibility, improved performance, and more features than its cousin MySQL. MariaDB makes it easy to access, edit, and work with data storage.
Memcachedmemcached.org
Speed up dynamic database-driven websites with Memcached. The general purpose memory object caching system alleviates database load by caching data and objects. It effectively reduces the number of times an external data source (such as an API or database) must be read.
Logstashmongodb.com
Written in C++, MongoDB is an open source document-oriented database which provides flexibility, scale, and storage for developers to efficiently build web applications. Rather than storing data in tables, MongoDB stores data as documents in a binary representation, BSON (Binary JSON) with dynamic schemas.
MySQLmysql.com
MySQL position as a popular open source database is due to its quick, multi-user, multi-threaded, and robust SQL (Structured Query Language) database server. Users can choose to run MySQL software by purchasing one of its multiple commercial editions or as an open source product through the free Community Edition.
Nginxnginx.com
Nginx is an open-source app that provides users with multiple capabilities including caching, load balancing, media streaming, web serving, and much more. As well as its HTTP server facility, nginx also acts as a proxy server for email as well as load balancer and reverse proxy for HTTP, TCP, and UDP servers.
ownCloudowncloud.org
ownCloud provides a secure individual cloud capable of being self-hosted from users' own data centers and servers. Designed for file storage and collaboration, ownCloud offers complete freedom and control over data syncing and sharing at an enterprise level. Synchronize between multiple devices and scale storage with ease.
Parseparseplatform.org
Parse is a popular Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service (MBaaS), providing developers with a scalable cloud hosting solution for building and developing mobile applications. Features include data storage and security, identity management, push notification capabilities, and being able to run custom code in the cloud.
PostgreSQLpostgresql.org
PostgreSQL is an open source object-relational database management system developed by a team of global contributors. PostgreSQL runs on all major platforms including Linux, Mac OS X, Solaris, Tru64, and Windows.
RabbitMQrabbitmq.com
RabbitMQ is designed to act as an intermediary for messaging by implementing Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). The lightweight message broker exchanges data between applications, servers, and processes to reduce loads and delivery times. RabbitMQ aims to help developers communicate efficiently and with minimum information loss in a scalable distributed system.
Redisredis.io
Redis is an in-memory database/data structure server which excels at supporting various types of data structures such as strings, lists, sets, maps or hashes in a distributed program across single or multiple machines. Use Redis to create a custom online database for tracking clients, inventory or projects with minimum tech or coding skills.
RethinkDBrethinkdb.com
RethinkDB is an open source, high-availability database tool for building web applications with robust fault tolerance and automatic failover. It is designed to help developers continuously push updated query results to applications in real-time. Build scalable apps with minimum effort in a fraction of the time.
SumoLogicsumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud-native, log review tool that provides advanced analysis, visualization, and alerting options. The metrics monitoring solution provides real-time security and operational information, and allows developers to diagnose and troubleshoot all application and infrastructure problems. Machine learning analytics also means the quick discovery and future prediction of threats and anomalies before they can become an issue and affect end-users.
Sysdig Monitorsysdig.com
Sysdig Monitor (formally called Sysdig Cloud) is Sysdig’s commercial solution for the generation and analysis of system-level information and real-time data. Designed as a troubleshooting tool for Linux system exploration, it provides in-depth container visibility making it useful in Docker environments.
Telegrafinfluxdata.com/time-series-platform/telegraf/
Created by InfluxDB and written in Go, Telegraf is a plugin-driven server agent for the use of aggregating, processing, and writing metrics. Telegraf is designed to help developers collect metrics—from both local and remote services—and output the data to InfluxDB or other supported data stores.
Traefiktraefik.io
Deploy microservices with ease through Traefik, a Docker-aware HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer. It includes its own monitoring dashboard and is capable of routing requests to different web application containers through a MySQL database. Traefik supports several backends including Swarm, Mesos/Marathon, Consul, Zookeeper, etc.
Vaultvaultproject.io
Hashicorp's Vault program is a tool for secrets and privileged access management. Vault provides security for passwords, certificates, tokens, API keys, and other secrets in modern computing. It offers network encryption-as-a-service and an encrypted Key/Value cache store through a unified application program interface.
WordPresswordpress.com
A hugely popular content management service, WordPress is a free open source publishing software. The platform is designed to make hosting, developing and managing content easy. Originally intended to make blogging simple, its expanded functions now make it simple for developers to create and publish more complex websites.
Apache Zookeeperzookeeper.apache.org
Apache Zookeeper is an open source coordination service for web applications. Zookeeper helps to simplify the implementation of advanced patterns in distributed systems by providing a strong framework for basic operations.