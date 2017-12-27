Reflecting on 2017

As the holiday season is underway and we reflect back on 2017, I’m very proud of the entire team at Caylent. Together, we’ve achieved a lot this past year. And we have our global users and the entire DevOps and container community to thank.

Back in January 2017, we were working feverishly to implement a new UI/UX on our frontend and make significant changes to our backend API. We didn’t yet have a beta product, having completely scrapped the now-legacy version of Caylent. Then, in April, we finally launched our public beta and steadily grew our free user base as we fixed bugs as well as developed new features.

We added alpha support for Azure with some help from our friends at Microsoft after just four short weeks of development. We refined our AWS integration by adding support for additional databases, EFS for volume persistence, improved feedback loops, and better deployment outcomes.

Caylent’s core backend changed too. We added tons of new features like Continuous Delivery, SSH access, new versions of Docker Swarm, basic team support, and more interoperability between stacks, collections, and containers.

We made mistakes, too. We focused too much on Swarm, betting that Docker’s massive exposure, development team, and native integration with Docker Engine would win out or at least remain competitive with Kubernetes. Ultimately, it was not to be. 2017 was the year that Kubernetes won, and did so convincingly. It didn’t surprise us when Docker’s CTO threw in the towel in October and announced Kubernetes support was forthcoming.

To address this need, we’re pleased to announce that we have already begun development on a Kubernetes offering that we hope will become your go-to choice for multi-cloud Kubernetes.

We also recently introduced two pricing plans—a self-service SaaS solution and a Managed plan where we become your Ops team. You can sign up for both of these plans here.

On behalf of the entire team at Caylent, we wish you all Happy Holidays and look forward to working with you in 2018.