Fully Managed Docker Swarm
No Download. No Installation. Simply deploy Docker Containers on your fully-managed Swarm Cluster within minutes.
Build
Define your containers and number of servers. We build, launch, and manage infrastructure inside your own cloud. Deploy containers in seconds with unlimited scale.
Deploy
Easily launch high-availability clusters with the click of a button. No scripts, JSON, or YAML to manage. Attach any SQL database in seconds.
Manage
Supercharge your development workflow with simple yet powerful continuous delivery and deployment pipelines. Rollout builds and images with ease.
Step 1 - Connect Cloud
Connect your AWS or Azure account. Caylent bootstraps your cloud automatically and provisions the compute, storage, and network resources your containers need.
Step 2 - Launch Wizard
In four simple steps you’ll define your application, stacks and environments, create databases, and setup continuous delivery tags.
Step 3 - Push Code
Caylent’s simple continuous delivery system uses tags and regex patterns to monitor for new builds and lets you automatically or manually deploy them from your container registry.
FAQ
Signing up for our free beta is the best way to get started. To get the most out of Caylent, you’ll need an AWS or Azure account in order to deploy stacks.
We currently support Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure (beta). We are working on adding support for additional providers.
Our backend is talking to your cloud provider account directly using the SDK or API. We poll your container registry or code repository for updates, and provide a RESTful endpoint for triggers. In the case of container orchestration, we talk directly to the scheduling API and expose the same functionality to you.
Yes, by default we provision servers across multiple regions and data-centers.
Not yet, but we are working on it. We’ll offer the ability to define custom Blueprints via YAML or JSON config file and even share them in our App Store.
At the moment, through app.caylent.com or via our RESTful API. We plan to add a CLI in the near future.
PRICING
We are currently in beta and the app is free to use. All we ask for is your feedback. Some of our users have inquired about pricing.
For inquiries about pricing, please Contact Us.
BETA
Our beta users get 1 user account and an unlimited number of deployments.
Team
Instances
Deployments
.
.
1 user
∞
∞
ENTERPRISE
Talk to us about your specific needs and we can create a custom plan together.
Team
Instances
Deployments
Premium Support
Customized SLA
∞ users
∞
∞
About Us
Caylent is a DevOps-as-a-Service platform that simplifies the process developers use to build, deploy and manage their applications in the cloud. Our platform enables development teams to deliver software quickly and at scale through continuous delivery pipelines, container management, and automated provisioning.
