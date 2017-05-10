Fully Managed Docker Swarm

No Download. No Installation. Simply deploy Docker Containers on your fully-managed Swarm Cluster within minutes.

Build

Define your containers and number of servers. We build, launch, and manage infrastructure inside your own cloud. Deploy containers in seconds with unlimited scale.

Deploy

Easily launch high-availability clusters with the click of a button. No scripts, JSON, or YAML to manage. Attach any SQL database in seconds.

Manage

Supercharge your development workflow with simple yet powerful continuous delivery and deployment pipelines. Rollout builds and images with ease.

Step 1 - Connect Cloud

Connect your AWS or Azure account. Caylent bootstraps your cloud automatically and provisions the compute, storage, and network resources your containers need.

Step 2 - Launch Wizard

In four simple steps you’ll define your application, stacks and environments, create databases, and setup continuous delivery tags.

Step 3 - Push Code

Caylent’s simple continuous delivery system uses tags and regex patterns to monitor for new builds and lets you automatically or manually deploy them from your container registry.

FAQ

How do I get started? +

Signing up for our free beta is the best way to get started. To get the most out of Caylent, you’ll need an AWS or Azure account in order to deploy stacks.

What cloud providers do you support? +

We currently support Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure (beta). We are working on adding support for additional providers.

Does Caylent support Docker containers or traditional apps, or both? +
We only support deployment of Docker containers. Creating Dockerfiles for your apps is generally straightforward.
Check out the Dockerfile reference and an example of Dockerizing PostgreSQL.
How does this work? +
During the onboarding process, you’ll be guided through a wizard that helps you start deploying apps quickly. After connecting your cloud provider, you’ll want to either connect your container registry or select from one of our pre-built Blueprints.
You can specify what types of stacks you want to provision (i.e. dev, staging, production) along with any dependencies and environment variables. Then simply define which apps, if any, you want continuously deployed and to which stacks. You’ll be able to specify any external third party services and databases that need to be created alongside your stacks. The stack resources are then auto-magically created in your cloud and the apps and services you’ve specified are deployed. Further deployments can be done manually or are automatically triggered depending on the CD pipeline that you selected.
What’s a stack? +
A stack is a collection of resources that can include things like servers, load balancers, databases, storage, and more.
What’s going on under the hood? +

Our backend is talking to your cloud provider account directly using the SDK or API. We poll your container registry or code repository for updates, and provide a RESTful endpoint for triggers. In the case of container orchestration, we talk directly to the scheduling API and expose the same functionality to you.

Is this true high-availability? +

Yes, by default we provision servers across multiple regions and data-centers.

Who handles DNS? +

Can I specify my own Blueprints? +

Not yet, but we are working on it. We’ll offer the ability to define custom Blueprints via YAML or JSON config file and even share them in our App Store.

What are the different ways I can use Caylent? +

At the moment, through app.caylent.com or via our RESTful API. We plan to add a CLI in the near future.

Do you have API documentation? +

API documentation is coming very soon!

PRICING

We are currently in beta and the app is free to use. All we ask for is your feedback. Some of our users have inquired about pricing.

For inquiries about pricing, please Contact Us.


BETA


Our beta users get 1 user account and an unlimited number of deployments.

Team

Instances

Deployments

1 user

ENTERPRISE


Talk to us about your specific needs and we can create a custom plan together.

Team

Instances

Deployments

Premium Support

Customized SLA

∞ users

Our technology partners

About Us

Caylent is a DevOps-as-a-Service platform that simplifies the process developers use to build, deploy and manage their applications in the cloud. Our platform enables development teams to deliver software quickly and at scale through continuous delivery pipelines, container management, and automated provisioning.

@caylentinc

