During the onboarding process, you’ll be guided through a wizard that helps you start deploying apps quickly. After connecting your cloud provider, you’ll want to either connect your container registry or select from one of our pre-built Blueprints.

You can specify what types of stacks you want to provision (i.e. dev, staging, production) along with any dependencies and environment variables. Then simply define which apps, if any, you want continuously deployed and to which stacks. You’ll be able to specify any external third party services and databases that need to be created alongside your stacks. The stack resources are then auto-magically created in your cloud and the apps and services you’ve specified are deployed. Further deployments can be done manually or are automatically triggered depending on the CD pipeline that you selected.