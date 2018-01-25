Cloud Services Comparison: AWS Vs. Google Vs. Azure

In a multi-cloud world, organizations may use different cloud providers for multiple capabilities concurrently. Most of the cloud service providers (CSP) out there offer high-quality services, with excellent availability, high security, good performance, and customer support. But the market is dominated by a top three—Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
Each CSP provides an array of products covering all you can possibly need for your online operations. They differ not only in pricing but also in how each name and group their services. Below, we show the most common elements: infrastructure, auto-scaling, security, monitoring, and much more. Our aim is to help cross-identify comparative services from each CSP so that you can easily weigh your application or workload requirements to select the best fit for your business.
Cloud Services Comparison List:
Compute
Storage
Networking and Content Delivery
Database
Management and Monitoring
Security
Developer Tools
Compute
Calculate, process, and compute—a computer’s fundamental role. In addition, the right cloud provider can scale to thousands of processing nodes for you in just a few minutes.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Deploy, manage, and maintain virtual servers
|Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
|Compute Engine
|Virtual Machines
|Platform-as-a-Service
|Elastic Beanstalk
|Google App Engine
|Cloud Services
|Virtual private servers made easy
|Lightsail
|Virtual Machine Images
|Management support for Docker/Kubernetes containers
|EC2 Container Service (ECS)
|Kubernetes Engine
|Container Service
|Docker container registry
|EC2 Container Registry (ECR)
|Container Registry
|Container Registry
|Orchestrate and manage microservice-based applications
|App Engine
|Service Fabric
|Integrate systems and run backend logic processes
|Lamda
|Cloud Functions (Beta)
|Functions
|Docker container deployment
|Container Engine
|Container Service
|Run large-scale parallel and high-performance batch computing
|Batch
|Batch
|Automatically scale instances
|Auto Scaling
|Instance Groups
|Virtual Machine Scale Sets
App Service Scale Capability (PAAS)
Storage
A key function of cloud services is its storage capabilities. While AWS’ storage services are the longest running, Google’s and Microsoft Azure’s are also very respectable and reliable options.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Object storage service for use cases
|Simple Storage Services (S3)
|Google Cloud Storage
|Storage (Block Blob)
|Virtual server disk infrastructure
|Elastic Block Store (EBS)
|Compute Engine Persistent Disks
|Storage (Page Blobs)
|Archive storage
|S3 Infrequent Access (IA)
|Nearline
|Storage (Cool)
|Create and configure shared file systems
|Elastic File System (EFS)
|ZFS / Avere
|Files
|Hybrid storage
|Storage Gateway
|Egnyte Sync
|StorSimple
|Bulk data transfer solutions
|Import/Export Disk
|Storage Transfer Service
|Import/Export
|Backup
|Object Storage
|Backup
|Automatic protection and disaster recovery
|Disaster Recovery
|Site Recovery
Networking and Content Delivery
Each provider offers different networks and partners which interconnect their data centers across the globe using a variety of different products to achieve this.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Isolated, private cloud private networking
|Virtual Private Cloud
|Virtual Private Cloud
|Virtual Network
|Cross-premises connectivity
|API Gateway
|Cloud VPN
|VPN Gateway
|Manage DNS names and records
|Route 53
|Google Cloud DNS
|Azure DNS
|Global content delivery networks
|CloudFront
|Cloud Interconnect
|Content Delivery Network
|Dedicated, private network connection
|Direct Connect
|ExpressRoute
|Load balancing configuration
|Elastic Load Balancing
|Cloud Load Balancing
|Load Balancer
Database
All three providers allow you to implement both SQL and NoSQL solutions. Alternatively, if you don’t need a database, go for their caching capabilities instead.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Managed relational database-as-a-service
|RDS
|Cloud SQL
|SQL Database
|NoSQL (Indexed)
|DynamoDB
|Cloud Datastore
|Cosmos DB
|NoSQL (Key-value)
|DynamoDB
|Cloud Datastore
|Table Storage
|Caching
|ElastiCache
|Cloud CDN
|Redis Cache
|Database migration
|Database Migration Service
|Database Migration Service
|Managed data warehouse
|Redshift
|SQL Data Warehouse
Management and Monitoring
Each of the top three offers a range of management and monitoring services which provide visibility into the health, performance, and utilization of applications, workloads, and infrastructure.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Cloud advisor capabilities
|Trusted Advisor
|Cloud Platform Security
|Advisor
|DevOps deployment orchestration
|OpsWorks (Chef-based)
|Cloud Deployment Manager
|Automation
|Cloud resources management & monitoring
|CloudWatch
|Stackdriver Monitoring
|Portal
|Administration
|Application Discovery Service
|Cloud Console
|Log Analytics
|Billing
|Billing API
|Cloud Billing API
|Billing API
Security
Here, we cover the range of capabilities provided to protect services and data.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Authentication and authorization
|Identity and Access Management (IAM)
|Cloud IAM
|Active Directory
|Information Protection
|Information Protection
|Protect and safeguard with data encryption
|Key Management Service
|Storage Service Encryption
|Hardware-based security modules
|CloudHSM
|Cloud Key
|Key Vault
|Firewall
|Web Application Firewall
|Application Gateway
|Cloud security assessment and certification services
|Inspector
|Security Center
|Directory services
|AWS Directory Service
|Active Directory Domain Services
|Identity management
|Cognito
|Active Directory B2C
|Support cloud directories
|Directory Service
|Windows Server Active Directory
|Compliance
|Artifact
|Service Trust Portal
|Cloud services with protection
|Shield
|DDoS Protection Service
Developer Tools
And finally, the tools you need to build, deploy, diagnose, debug, and manage multiplatform, scalable applications and services.
|Service
|Amazon Web Services
|Google Cloud Platform
|Microsoft Azure
|Media transcoding
|Elastic Transcoder
|Media Services
|Improve and optimize workflow
|Simple Workflow Service (SWF)
|Logic Apps
|API management
|API Gateway
|API Management
|App testing
|Device Farm
|Cloud Test Lab
|DevTest Labs (backend)
|Git Repositories
|AWS Source Repositories
|Cloud Source Repositories
|Azure Source Repositories
|DevOps
|CodeBuild
|Visual Studio Team Services
|Programmatic access
|Command Line Interface
|Cloud Tools for Powershell
|Command Line Interface (CLI)
|Predefined templates
|Quick Start
|Quickstart templates
|Managed hosting platforms
|Elastic Beanstalk
|Web Apps (App Service)
|Application deployment
|CodeDeploy
|Visual Studio Team Services
|Developer Tools
|Developer Tools
|Developer Tools
