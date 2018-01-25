Cloud Services Comparison: AWS Vs. Google Vs. Azure

Written by Stefan Thorpe
Cloud Services Comparison AWS vs. Google vs. Azure

In a multi-cloud world, organizations may use different cloud providers for multiple capabilities concurrently. Most of the cloud service providers (CSP) out there offer high-quality services, with excellent availability, high security, good performance, and customer support. But the market is dominated by a top three—Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Each CSP provides an array of products covering all you can possibly need for your online operations. They differ not only in pricing but also in how each name and group their services. Below, we show the most common elements: infrastructure, auto-scaling, security, monitoring, and much more. Our aim is to help cross-identify comparative services from each CSP so that you can easily weigh your application or workload requirements to select the best fit for your business.

Cloud Services Comparison List:

Compute
Storage
Networking and Content Delivery
Database
Management and Monitoring
Security
Developer Tools

Compute

Calculate, process, and compute—a computer’s fundamental role. In addition, the right cloud provider can scale to thousands of processing nodes for you in just a few minutes.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Deploy, manage, and maintain virtual servers Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Compute Engine Virtual Machines

Virtual Machine Scale Sets
Platform-as-a-Service Elastic Beanstalk Google App Engine Cloud Services
Virtual private servers made easy Lightsail Virtual Machine Images
Management support for Docker/Kubernetes containers EC2 Container Service (ECS)

EC2 Container Service

Kubernetes (EKS)

 Kubernetes Engine Container Service

Container Service (AKS)
Docker container registry EC2 Container Registry (ECR) Container Registry Container Registry
Orchestrate and manage microservice-based applications App Engine Service Fabric
Integrate systems and run backend logic processes Lamda Cloud Functions (Beta) Functions

Event Grid

Web Jobs
Docker container deployment Container Engine Container Service
Run large-scale parallel and high-performance batch computing Batch Batch
Automatically scale instances Auto Scaling Instance Groups Virtual Machine Scale Sets

App Service Scale Capability (PAAS)

AutoScaling

 

Storage

A key function of cloud services is its storage capabilities. While AWS’ storage services are the longest running, Google’s and Microsoft Azure’s are also very respectable and reliable options.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Object storage service for use cases Simple Storage Services (S3) Google Cloud Storage Storage (Block Blob)
Virtual server disk infrastructure Elastic Block Store (EBS) Compute Engine Persistent Disks Storage (Page Blobs)
Archive storage S3 Infrequent Access (IA)

Glacier

Data Archive

 Nearline

Coldline

 Storage (Cool)

Storage (Archive)
Create and configure shared file systems Elastic File System (EFS) ZFS / Avere Files
Hybrid storage Storage Gateway Egnyte Sync StorSimple
Bulk data transfer solutions Import/Export Disk

Snowball Edge

Snowmobile

 Storage Transfer Service Import/Export

Azure Data Box
Backup Object Storage

Cold Archive Storage

Storage Gateway

 Backup
Automatic protection and disaster recovery Disaster Recovery Site Recovery

 

Networking and Content Delivery

Each provider offers different networks and partners which interconnect their data centers across the globe using a variety of different products to achieve this.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Isolated, private cloud private networking Virtual Private Cloud Virtual Private Cloud Virtual Network
Cross-premises connectivity API Gateway Cloud VPN VPN Gateway
Manage DNS names and records Route 53 Google Cloud DNS Azure DNS

Traffic Manager
Global content delivery networks CloudFront Cloud Interconnect Content Delivery Network
Dedicated, private network connection Direct Connect ExpressRoute
Load balancing configuration Elastic Load Balancing Cloud Load Balancing Load Balancer

Application Gateway

 

Database

All three providers allow you to implement both SQL and NoSQL solutions. Alternatively, if you don’t need a database, go for their caching capabilities instead.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Managed relational database-as-a-service RDS Cloud SQL

Cloud Spanner

 SQL Database

Database for MySQL

Database for PostgreSQL
NoSQL (Indexed) DynamoDB Cloud Datastore

Cloud Bigtable

 Cosmos DB
NoSQL (Key-value) DynamoDB

SimpleDB

 Cloud Datastore Table Storage
Caching ElastiCache Cloud CDN Redis Cache
Database migration Database Migration Service Database Migration Service
Managed data warehouse Redshift SQL Data Warehouse

 

Management and Monitoring

Each of the top three offers a range of management and monitoring services which provide visibility into the health, performance, and utilization of applications, workloads, and infrastructure.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Cloud advisor capabilities Trusted Advisor Cloud Platform Security Advisor
DevOps deployment orchestration OpsWorks (Chef-based)

CloudFormation

 Cloud Deployment Manager Automation

Resource Manager

VM extensions
Cloud resources management & monitoring CloudWatch

X-Ray

Management Console

 Stackdriver Monitoring

Cloud Shell

Debugger

Trace

Error Reporting

 Portal

Monitor

Application Insights
Administration Application Discovery Service

Systems Manager

Personal Health Dashboard

 Cloud Console Log Analytics

Operations Management Suite

Resource Health

Storage Explorer
Billing Billing API Cloud Billing API Billing API

 

Security

Here, we cover the range of capabilities provided to protect services and data.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Authentication and authorization Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Organizations

 Cloud IAM

Cloud Identity-Aware Proxy

 Active Directory

Active Directory Premium
Information Protection Information Protection
Protect and safeguard with data encryption Key Management Service Storage Service Encryption
Hardware-based security modules CloudHSM Cloud Key

Management Service

 Key Vault
Firewall Web Application Firewall Application Gateway
Cloud security assessment and certification services Inspector

Certificate Manager

 Security Center

App Service Certificates
Directory services AWS Directory Service   Active Directory Domain Services
Identity management Cognito Active Directory B2C
Support cloud directories Directory Service Windows Server Active Directory
Compliance Artifact Service Trust Portal
Cloud services with protection Shield DDoS Protection Service

 

Developer Tools

And finally, the tools you need to build, deploy, diagnose, debug, and manage multiplatform, scalable applications and services.

 

Service Amazon Web Services Google Cloud Platform Microsoft Azure
Media transcoding Elastic Transcoder Media Services
Improve and optimize workflow Simple Workflow Service (SWF) Logic Apps
API management API Gateway API Management
App testing Device Farm Cloud Test Lab DevTest Labs (backend)
Git Repositories AWS Source Repositories Cloud Source Repositories Azure Source Repositories
DevOps CodeBuild Visual Studio Team Services
Programmatic access Command Line Interface Cloud Tools for Powershell

Cloud SDK

 Command Line Interface (CLI)

PowerShell
Predefined templates Quick Start Quickstart templates
Managed hosting platforms Elastic Beanstalk Web Apps (App Service)

Cloud Services

API Apps (App Service)
Application deployment CodeDeploy

CodeCommit

CodePipeline

 Visual Studio Team Services
Developer Tools Developer Tools Developer Tools

In case you missed it, our CTO JP La Torre also reviews the most recent AWS re:invent unveilings here.

Caylent provides startups with a full DevOps team on tap. Our software enables the automation of fully managed clusters across development, staging, and production environments. With a Caylent subscription, you receive 24/7/365 assistance with architecture, scalability, CI/CD, and container orchestration. No need to hire a single DevOps engineer when you can tap into an entire rockstar platform!

Related Posts

The DevOps container management platform

  • Amazon AWS
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud
  • Digital Ocean

Unlimited users. Unlimited applications. Unlimited stacks. Easily manage Docker containers across any cloud.

Get Started—Free!
Top
%d bloggers like this: